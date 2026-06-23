Belgium winger rejoins his World Cup squad after travelling to England to be present for the birth of his son

Jeremy Doku returns to Belgium camp after birth of first child Belgium winger rejoins his World Cup squad after travelling to England to be present for the birth of his son

Belgium international Jeremy Doku has rejoined his national team's World Cup camp after travelling to England for the birth of his first child, a decision that drew widespread support across football.

The 24-year-old winger returned to Belgium's base in Seattle on Tuesday after missing his side's 0-0 draw against Iran to be present for the birth of his son, Praise.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said Doku travelled to London with the approval of team officials and was accompanied by a team doctor before returning to preparations for Belgium's next Group G match against New Zealand.

Doku featured in Belgium's opening 1-1 draw against Egypt but missed the team's subsequent goalless draw with Iran.

The decision attracted criticism from French television presenter France Pierron, who questioned the importance of a father's presence during childbirth. Her remarks sparked a backlash, leading French sports outlet L'Equipe to issue an apology and temporarily remove her from the air until the end of the current season.

Speaking before leaving the camp, Doku said no parent would want to miss the birth of their first child.

England striker Ollie Watkins supported the Belgian's decision, describing the arrival of a first child as a once-in-a-lifetime moment and a blessing.

The Professional Footballers' Association also defended Doku, saying players should be supported in balancing their careers with important family events.

While FIFA regulations guarantee maternity leave for female players, there is currently no equivalent provision covering paternity leave in men's football.

Doku joins a number of high-profile footballers who have temporarily stepped away from the game to attend the birth of a child, including Fabian Delph during the 2018 World Cup and David Silva during his time at Manchester City.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank said family should take precedence in such circumstances.

"Football is the most important of not important things," Frank said. "To see your wife or partner give birth is one of the biggest things you will experience."