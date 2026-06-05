FIFA World Cup drought of some countries coming to an end in summer 2026

7 European countries returning to World Cup action FIFA World Cup drought of some countries coming to an end in summer 2026

The FIFA World Cup drought will end this summer for Türkiye, Norway, Scotland, Austria, Czechia, Bosnia, and Sweden.

The list of the 48 teams that will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, has been drawn up, including 16 teams from Europe.

The tournament, previously held with 32 teams, will feature 48 teams for the first time.

Seven European countries that missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will compete in 2026.

3 European countries earn spots in World Cup for first time since 1998

Norway, Scotland, and Austria, which played in the 1998 World Cup (the last tournament before the millennium), have qualified for the 2026 World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

These three countries are ending a 28-year wait by competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Türkiye to compete in World Cup for first time in 24 years

The Turkish National Football Team will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

The Crescent Stars, as the team are known, failed to qualify for the five tournaments held since 2002, when it last competed.

Türkiye finished third in the 2002 tournament, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.

Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sweden

Other countries that will end their World Cup drought include Czechia, which last competed in the 2006 World Cup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, after missing two tournaments following their appearance in the 2014 World Cup, will return in 2026.

After competing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Sweden missed the 2022 World Cup.

Countries competing in the tournament for the first time ever

The World Cup will be held with 48 teams instead of 32, up from previous years.

With the bigger roster of participants, Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will all compete in the World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

The European countries returning to the World Cup after many years are as follows: