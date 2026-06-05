Iran’s supreme leader approves pardon for over 2,000 convicts

Sahin Demir
05 June 2026•Update: 05 June 2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday approved a request from the judiciary chief to pardon, reduce, or commute the sentences of more than 2,000 prisoners.
The pardon came ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most significant religious holidays observed by Shia Muslims, according to a statement published on the supreme leader’s official website.
Earlier, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei sought clemency for the prisoners.
According to semi-official ISNA, inmates convicted of security-related offenses, espionage, actions against Iran’s internal or external security, and crimes threatening public security are not eligible for pardon.