Iran says those convicted of security-related crimes, espionage and actions against national security are not eligible for pardon

Iran’s supreme leader approves pardon for over 2,000 convicts Iran says those convicted of security-related crimes, espionage and actions against national security are not eligible for pardon

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday approved a request from the judiciary chief to pardon, reduce, or commute the sentences of more than 2,000 prisoners.

The pardon came ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most significant religious holidays observed by Shia Muslims, according to a statement published on the supreme leader’s official website.

Earlier, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei sought clemency for the prisoners.

According to semi-official ISNA, inmates convicted of security-related offenses, espionage, actions against Iran’s internal or external security, and crimes threatening public security are not eligible for pardon.