'It is Ukraine and Russia that can build both a ceasefire and a peace plan,' French president says

Macron backs direct Ukraine-Russia talks to reach peace deal 'It is Ukraine and Russia that can build both a ceasefire and a peace plan,' French president says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday stressed the need to resume dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a ceasefire and reach a peace agreement.

"We have always supported direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Kremlin,” Macron told reporters upon arriving at the Western Balkans Summit in Montenegro.

“I will be very straightforward with you: I believe that today it is Ukraine and Russia that can build both a ceasefire and a peace plan," he said.

Highlighting that Europe is one of the largest contributors to Ukraine's war effort, he said the continent can play a significant role in the peace process.

"Europeans will, at some point, need to be involved at the negotiating table for a peace plan, because this concerns a peace and security architecture for Europeans, given the realities of geography," Macron said.

Confirming that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days, Macron said all contributors to the Coalition of the Willing have also been invited to Paris for talks on July 13-14.

"I speak regularly with President Trump. I was on the phone with him again five days ago, discussing both Iran and this issue. I reiterated to him that Europeans are taking responsibility, but that collective pressure is now necessary," he added.

His remarks came as both Kyiv and Moscow signaled renewed interest in negotiations.

In an open letter published Thursday, Zelenskyy called for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Ukraine was prepared to observe a ceasefire for the duration of negotiations.

Earlier Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian daily Izvestia Putin had reviewed the letter and suggested the issue could be addressed during the Russian president's appearance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum later in the day.

Peskov also said Moscow hopes talks with Ukraine will resume after a recent pause.