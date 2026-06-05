Putin reviewed an open letter from Zelenskyy, could address it at Petersburg International Economic Forum, says spokesman

Kremlin hopes Ukraine talks resume, says US contacts remain open Putin reviewed an open letter from Zelenskyy, could address it at Petersburg International Economic Forum, says spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow hopes talks on Ukraine will resume after a recent pause and confirmed that communication channels with the United States remain open.

Speaking to Russian daily Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had reviewed an open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the letter published Thursday, Zelenskyy called for face-to-face negotiations with Putin while bypassing US negotiators, whom he said remain focused on the Iran war. The Ukrainian president was also highly critical of Putin, saying Russians are increasingly uncomfortable with the war.

Peskov suggested Putin may address the issue during his plenary session appearance at the St. Petersburg forum later Friday.

Commenting on US policy, Peskov described Washington's position on the war in Ukraine as both consistent and contradictory.

He noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly affirmed support for Ukraine, including continued weapons deliveries.

At the same time, Peskov said Russia sees what he called a sincere desire by US President Donald Trump and some members of his administration to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.​​​​​​​