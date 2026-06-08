Award shows that Türkiye’s approach to guiding youth toward science and tech production resonated internationally

Türkiye's T3 Foundation wins European award for youth tech model Award shows that Türkiye’s approach to guiding youth toward science and tech production resonated internationally

Türkiye's T3 Foundation received a prestigious award in Europe for its model that includes millions of young person in technology production, the foundation announced on Monday.

Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, the chairperson of the foundation, said Europe's largest science communication network ECSITE honored T3 with the "Bright Spark" award.

The award, which was presented during the 2026 ECSITE Conference in Sweden, served as a significant indicator of the international recognition gained by the T3 Foundation ecosystem.

This ecosystem involved millions of young people in technology production and entrepreneurship processes.

The award ceremony took place at the Mariano Gago Awards during the 2026 ECSITE Conference in Gothenburg.

The award demonstrated that Türkiye’s approach to guiding youth toward science and technology production resonated internationally.

ECSITE brought together over 400 science centers, museums, research organizations, and science communication institutions from more than 50 countries.

The 2026 ECSITE Conference, which was hosted by Universeum in Gothenburg between June 2 and 4, hosted approximately 900 science communication professionals, museum managers, educators, and industry representatives.



TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, space, and technology festival, is organized by T3 Foundation.

