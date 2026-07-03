Personal data of 70,000 people in Singapore breached in IBM-managed cloud environment Authorities say test dataset mistakenly contained real personal information instead of anonymized data

The personal data of about 70,000 people in Singapore was exposed in a cybersecurity incident involving an IBM-managed cloud environment, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said Friday.

The SLA said preliminary investigations found "unauthorised access to a data set created for the sole purpose of vendor development and testing" in a cloud environment managed by IBM for the Singapore Titles Automated Registration System (STARS) and eLodgment System.

The authority said the dataset, created in 1998 and updated periodically, was intended to contain only mock and anonymized records but instead included the names, National Registration Identity Card numbers, and addresses of about 70,000 individuals.

"This information should have been anonymised but was not. Investigations are ongoing to determine how this occurred," the SLA said.

The authority stressed that the affected testing environment is separate from its operational systems, adding: "There is no connection or compromise to the live systems used for operations of STARS, ELS or any other SLA systems."

It said property ownership and lodgment records remain secure and unaffected.

The SLA said affected individuals are being notified, while investigations are being conducted with IBM, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and the Government Technology Agency. It added that a police report has been filed and the Personal Data Protection Commission notified.