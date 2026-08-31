US interested in 'continuing war,' Iranian president says in talks with India's Modi Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on margins of 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said that the US was interested in "continuing the war," in remarks during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders met in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran adhered to its commitments stemming from a Pakistan-mediated framework deal with the US, Pezeshkian said, accusing Washington of not fulfilling its commitments.

"However, we continue to try to realize the path of agreement and understanding and believe that the continuation of the war is neither in our interest, nor in the interest of the region, nor in the interest of humanity," he said.

The solution to the existing issues lies with "dialogue and cooperation," the Iranian president stressed.

Pezeshkian also called for stronger bilateral ties with India, emphasizing that Tehran is ready to expand cooperation with New Delhi in various fields.

For his part, Modi "expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement by his office said.

The Indian premier also "reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region," it said.

Calling for “safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce,” Modi emphasized that “civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances,” according to the statement.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian since the US-Iran war began in late February, although the two leaders have spoken several times by phone.

The meeting came amid renewed tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz after the US military attacked Lark Island near the strategic waterway overnight, prompting Iranian retaliation.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

Although a framework agreement was signed in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, the US launched a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences emerged over navigation in the strait.