Kyrgyz president also meets UN chief, US envoy, Indian premier and other leaders on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

China, Kyrgyzstan sign ‘eternal good-neighborliness’ treaty as Xi visits Bishkek for SCO summit Kyrgyz president also meets UN chief, US envoy, Indian premier and other leaders on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

China and Kyrgyzstan on Monday signed a treaty on “eternal good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation” as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The two leaders also signed a joint declaration on the high-quality development of their comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era as the countries seek to deepen economic, infrastructure and other ties, the Kyrgyz presidency said in a statement.

The agreements were signed during Xi’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan, which coincides with the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital.

The treaty places bilateral relations on a long-term institutional footing.

Xi has described the current stage of China-Kyrgyzstan ties as a “golden period” of development, while Japarov has called China a close friend, good neighbor and reliable partner.

The agreement comes as China expands its economic engagement with Central Asia, including through major infrastructure and transport projects.

Among the key regional projects is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, intended to strengthen transport links between China and Central Asia and provide an additional route toward markets farther west.

The treaty was among several bilateral documents signed following talks between Japarov and Xi.

Busy diplomatic day in Bishkek

Japarov’s schedule also reflected the broader diplomatic activity surrounding the 2026 SCO summit, which brings together leaders from China, Russia, India and other member states.

The summit is being held in Bishkek on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with Xi attending both the multilateral gathering and events linked to his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Japarov separately met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with particular attention given to Kyrgyzstan’s forthcoming term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2027-2028.

He also received US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, who arrived in Bishkek for the opening of the World Nomad Games.

The two sides discussed cooperation under the “Central Asia + United States” C5+1 format and prospects for holding a second summit of participating heads of state in 2027.

Japarov also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe and Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The meetings highlighted the breadth of diplomatic activity accompanying the SCO gathering, with Kyrgyzstan using its role as host to strengthen established partnerships and expand contacts with a wider range of international actors.

Japarov also held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss trade, economic, and energy cooperation, transport and logistics collaboration, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Bishkek summit brings together China, Russia, India and other SCO members as the organization seeks to deepen cooperation in security, trade, transport and other areas.

Xi’s presence also adds weight to his bilateral engagement with Kyrgyzstan, which Beijing regards as an important part of its broader relations with Central Asia.