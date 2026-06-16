Move comes as Taipei seeks to strengthen asymmetric warfare capabilities amid regional security concerns

Taiwan to launch dedicated drone squadron next month Move comes as Taipei seeks to strengthen asymmetric warfare capabilities amid regional security concerns

Taiwan will establish a dedicated drone squadron next month as part of efforts to strengthen its military capabilities and integrate advanced technology into defense planning, leader William Lai Ching-te said Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to military units in northern Taiwan ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, Lai said the squadron will be based at the Guandu Area Command Post and will be officially launched in July, according to TVBS World.

The new unit is part of Taiwan's broader push to enhance its asymmetric warfare capabilities and adapt to what Lai described as rapidly changing regional conditions.

"Facing rapidly changing regional circumstances, we must continue to refine combat training, leverage technology, and strengthen asymmetric warfare capabilities to build a more resilient national defense system," he said.

Lai highlighted recent live-fire exercises involving US-made ALTIUS-600M loitering munitions, which he said achieved a 100% hit rate against sea-based targets.

Taiwan has already received all 291 drones purchased from the United States.

Lai said the drone initiative forms part of a wider effort to strengthen the resilience of Taiwan's defense system.

He also said his government would continue pursuing defense spending plans despite budget reductions approved by the opposition-controlled legislature.

The legislature passed a defense bill in May that cut the ruling party's original request by 38%, reducing proposed spending from about $39.8 billion to $24.8 billion over eight years.