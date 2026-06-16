Leaders from Italy, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada, Ukraine are among those participating in working session with G7 leaders and Ukraine

Trump takes part in G7 meeting on Ukraine Leaders from Italy, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada, Ukraine are among those participating in working session with G7 leaders and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday participated in a working session with G7 leaders and Ukraine in Evian, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were present at the meeting.

Leaders from Italy, Germany, Britain, Japan, and Canada also took part.

The discussion was closed to the media, but before cameras were ushered out, German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave Trump a German national team soccer shirt with “47” and “Trump” written on the back.

Later in the day, Trump is scheduled to take part in a working lunch with representatives of Middle Eastern countries and another working session with fellow leaders and “development countries.”

Separately, Trump will hold bilateral talks with Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.

According to NBC News, the bilateral talks between Trump and Macron held earlier were "a bit tense," an EU official reportedly said.

"Trump is being his usual self, nice sometimes and not so nice sometimes," the official said

Trump was also reportedly dismissive of EU support following a deal with Iran, saying he didn’t need Europe’s help, the official reportedly said.

