Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also ink agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation

Russian and Chinese leaders sign declaration on multipolar world at Beijing summit Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also ink agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation

The Russian and Chinese leaders signed on Wednesday a declaration on the establishment of a multipolar world and a "new type" of international relations.

Following bilateral talks in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in a ceremony to sign agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Putin and Xi opened the ceremony by signing a joint statement on further enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between Russia and China.

The ceremony also featured the unusual practice of four officials signing two documents simultaneously, apparently to save time as numerous agreements were finalized.

The event concluded with Putin and Xi signing the declaration on multipolar world.

Ahead of Putin’s visit to China, presidential aide Yury Ushakov described the declaration as a 47-page policy document outlining the main directions for the development of bilateral relations, a shared vision of key global issues, and the principal formats for cooperation in international affairs.