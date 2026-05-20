'We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved,' says foreign secretary

UK 'truly appalled' by video of Israel’s treatment of detained Gaza Flotilla activists 'We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved,' says foreign secretary

The British foreign secretary said Wednesday that she is "truly appalled" by video of Israel’s treatment of detained Gaza Flotilla activists, and demanded an explanation from Tel Aviv.

"I am truly appalled at the video posted by Israeli Cabinet Minister (Itamar) Ben-Gvir taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla," Yvette Cooper wrote on the US social media company X.

She underlined that it violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity in the way people should be treated.

"We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and all those involved," added Cooper.

Her reaction came after Israeli National Security Minister and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video with the caption: "Welcome to Israel," showing detained activists, abducted by Israeli forces in international waters, being zip-tied and forced to kneel.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together, they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries after departing from Marmaris, Türkiye, in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

