Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday's close Borsa Istanbul loses over 17 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 14,012.01 points, down 0.12% day-by-day.

After starting the day at 14,009.02 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 17.53 points from Monday's close.

The stock market was closed on Tuesday to mark Atatürk, Youth, and Sports Day on May 19, a national holiday.

The lowest value of the index was 13.856,12, while the daily high was 14.089,76.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.52 trillion Turkish liras ($297.5 billion), with a trading volume of 165.5 billion liras ($3.63 billion).

A total of 45 stocks on the index rose and 51 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,535.20 per ounce, while Brent crude futures traded for $105.65 per barrel as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 45.5965, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.0820, and the British pound traded for 61.3425 liras.