'This treatment of detainees violates basic human dignity,' says Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen

Netherlands to summon Israeli envoy over 'shocking' treatment of Gaza flotilla activists 'This treatment of detainees violates basic human dignity,' says Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen

The Netherlands will summon Israel's ambassador to the country over the "shocking and unacceptable" mistreatment of recently detained activists of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, the Dutch foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The images shared by extremist (Israeli National Security) Minister (Itamar) Ben-Gvir of detained Flotilla activists are shocking and unacceptable," Tom Berendsen wrote on US social media company X.

Berendsen said he has already raised the issue directly with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and will summon the ambassador.

"This treatment of detainees violates basic human dignity," he added.