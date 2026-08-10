'Together with Austria, we can implement strategic cooperation to strengthen the Middle Corridor,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan says at joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Stocker

EU steps on Customs Union, visa liberalization in everyone’s interest: Turkish president 'Together with Austria, we can implement strategic cooperation to strengthen the Middle Corridor,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan says at joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Stocker

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday underscored the importance of EU steps to update the Customs Union and advance visa liberalization, saying "it would serve the interests of all."

At a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdogan said Türkiye and Austria have significant cooperation potential in green energy, critical minerals, high technology, transport, and the defense industry.

"Together with Austria, we can implement strategic cooperation to strengthen the Middle Corridor," Erdogan added. The Middle Corridor is a strategic trade route connecting Asia to Europe through Türkiye.

Erdogan said they wished to see high-level visits between the two countries, which have long-standing and deep-rooted ties, continue regularly.

"Without a doubt, the Turkish community in Austria, numbering more than 400,000, continues to be a shared value and source of richness for both countries. In this regard, we also emphasized during today’s talks the importance we attach to the peace and prosperity of the Turkish community in Austria," Erdogan added.

Erdogan said he and Stocker discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global developments.

Bilateral trade

Erdogan said he was pleased to see the positive momentum in relations with Austria reflected in economic and trade ties as well.

"We believe we can increase the trade volume of approximately $4.5 billion achieved in 2025 to our target of $5 billion this year.

"More than 1,000 Austrian companies operate in Türkiye. Austrian foreign direct investment in Türkiye has exceeded $11 billion, while Türkiye’s investments in Austria are approaching $1 billion. All these figures are the clearest indication of the potential between us," he said.

"To further develop these deep-rooted and stable relations, we believe it would be more beneficial to establish an Economic and Trade Joint Committee in place of the existing Joint Economic Commission mechanism. Hopefully, we will hold the committee’s first meeting before the end of this year."

Türkiye-EU relations and regional developments

Erdogan said he conveyed his views and expectations regarding Türkiye-EU relations to Stocker, and the two also discussed regional and global issues.

"Ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity and unity remains our priority. We attach importance to Austria contributing to Syria’s reconstruction process," he said.

"We remain committed to the two-state solution [to the Israel-Palestine conflict], which is indispensable for lasting peace in the Middle East. Ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, an issue to which the chancellor is particularly sensitive, remains important under the current circumstances," he added.

"As Türkiye and Austria, we also attach great importance to maintaining stability in the Balkans," the Turkish president said.