Event will prioritize maritime security and maritime cooperation while strengthening cooperation in tackling challenges like terrorism and climate security

33rd ASEAN Regional Forum kicks off in Philippines Event will prioritize maritime security and maritime cooperation while strengthening cooperation in tackling challenges like terrorism and climate security

The 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting kicked off Thursday in the Philippine capital Manila, bringing together representatives from 27 countries.

Foreign ministers and delegates from member states including the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, India and Pakistan as well as the European Union are attending the meeting to discuss regional challenges and promote collaborative efforts to strengthen peace and security across the Asia-Pacific region.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn is also taking part.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa P. Lazaro opened the meeting as the chair of ARF.

In her opening remarks, Lazaro said the ARF remains "indispensable" for political and security dialogue and cooperation among the member states rather than confrontation.

She called on member states to strengthen political and security cooperation regarding regional challenges, with a special focus on promoting peace, stability and mutual cooperation through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

She said the forum will focus on enhancing maritime security and promoting maritime cooperation while strengthening cooperation in tackling both traditional and non-traditional challenges like terrorism and climate security.

Established in 1994, the ARF serves as a central platform for dialogue and co-operation on security issues in the Asia-Pacific.

