Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo

Photo
Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: TURKEY'S NATIONAL DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - " TURKEY'S NATIONAL DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian military officials start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( TURKEY'S NATIONAL DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak

SIRNAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Sirnak province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Mehmet Arif Altunkaynak - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Ömer Yasin Ergin

DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Diyarbakir province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Ömer Yasin Ergin - Anadolu Agency )

Turkey, Russia start third joint ground patrols Fotoğraf: Ömer Yasin Ergin

DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 8 : A photo taken from Diyarbakir province of Turkey shows that Turkish and Russian troops start the third joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates on November 8, 2019. ( Ömer Yasin Ergin - Anadolu Agency )

Trending

instagram_banner

Follow us on Instagram for the most striking images from the very center of life in the air and the land, in Turkey and the rest of the World.

New