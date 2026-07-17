Tower at Shahid Kalantari Port collapsed after 3rd US attack on Friday, according to state-run IRNA news agency

US strike destroys maritime control tower in southeastern Iran, reports Iranian state media Tower at Shahid Kalantari Port collapsed after 3rd US attack on Friday, according to state-run IRNA news agency

A maritime control tower at Iran's Shahid Kalantari Port in the southeastern city of Chabahar collapsed after a third US strike on the facility Friday morning, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA said the control tower was completely destroyed and that no deaths or injuries were reported.

The agency said cargo loading and unloading operations at Shahid Kalantari Port are expected to resume shortly and that port services will continue.

The US Central Command said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.