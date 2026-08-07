Houthi attacks kill civilians in Yemen's Marib, target vessel in Red Sea: Report Government says renewed strikes hit residential areas in Marib as naval forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi boat targeting oil tanker

Yemen’s Houthi group renewed its attacks on the central city of Marib on Friday, hours after authorities said two civilians were killed and 14 others injured in missile and drone strikes on residential neighborhoods and displacement camps.

The state-run Saba News Agency reported that the Houthis again targeted residential areas and camps for displaced people in Marib on Friday evening but provided no further details.

The group had not commented on the renewed attacks as of 1645GMT.

Earlier Friday, Yemen's internationally recognized government's Health Minister Qassem Buhaibeh said two civilians were killed and 14 others injured in Houthi attacks on residential neighborhoods and displacement camps in Marib, describing the toll as preliminary.

The Defense Ministry said the Houthis had launched missiles and drones toward Marib, while Saba reported that several drones were intercepted over the city.

The ministry also announced Friday that 17 soldiers and officers had been killed in attacks it attributed to the Houthis. The group, for its part, said it had targeted government military camps in the governorates of Marib and Hadramawt.

Red Sea attack thwarted

In a separate development, Yemen’s National Resistance Forces said they destroyed an explosives-laden Houthi boat that was attempting to target an oil tanker in the Red Sea.

According to Yemen’s state-run Al-Yemen TV, naval forces intercepted the boat as it traveled at unusually high speed toward a restricted area off the Mocha power station before destroying it.

The broadcaster cited the military media office of the government-aligned National Resistance Forces, which is based in the southwestern coastal city of Mocha.

The report said the force of the explosion and the smoke rising from the vessel indicated that it had been packed with explosives.

The National Resistance Forces said all military units remained on high alert to confront any threats posed by the Houthis on land or at sea.

Several front lines across Yemen have seen intermittent fighting since early July, leaving dozens of people dead or injured on both sides.

Yemen has experienced a relative lull in fighting since April 2022. The war began nearly 12 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since Sept. 21, 2014.