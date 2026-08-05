‘As of Aug. 5, CENTCOM forces have redirected 48 commercial vessels, disabled 2 and boarded 2,’ command says

US military says it redirected 48 vessels while enforcing Iran blockade ‘As of Aug. 5, CENTCOM forces have redirected 48 commercial vessels, disabled 2 and boarded 2,’ command says

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces continued to enforce a US blockade against Iran, reporting that dozens of commercial vessels had been redirected as part of ongoing maritime operations.

“A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is refueled during a patrol over regional waters in the Middle East while the U.S. continues enforcement of the blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM said on the US social media company X.

“As of Aug. 5, CENTCOM forces have redirected 48 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2,” it added.

Iran said Wednesday that a joint statement with Oman on a proposed navigation corridor through the Strait of Hormuz was in the final stages of drafting, provided no external party interfered with the process.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei claimed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted from US and Israeli “military aggression” against Iran.

He said the factors making the waterway unsafe, including the US naval blockade and other hostile actions against Iran and its interests, remained in place.

Iran has been engaged in a conflict with the US since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US assets.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month, with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.