'The international trade corridor remains open for transit,' says US military

US forces down Iranian drones targeting Strait of Hormuz shipping: CENTCOM 'The international trade corridor remains open for transit,' says US military

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Friday that its forces have downed multiple Iranian drones launched in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," it said in a post on US social media platform X.

CENTCOM noted that "The international trade corridor remains open for transit."

It comes amid diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, even as military activity continues across the Gulf region.