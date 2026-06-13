Lebanese mayor killed, soldier injured in Israeli attacks that come despite ongoing truce

Fresh Israeli strikes kill at least 5 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Lebanese mayor killed, soldier injured in Israeli attacks that come despite ongoing truce

Israel’s continued attacks in southern Lebanon killed at least five people despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

One of the deceased was Ali Badie, the mayor of Ar-Rihan municipality, the NNA said, adding that he was killed in a raid on the Ar-Rihan area in the Jezzine district.

An employee of the Lebanese Electricity Company was also injured in an Israeli drone strike in the same area.

Israeli strikes also killed one person in the municipality of Maarakeh in Tyre and another in Kfar Rumman in Nabateih.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Deir al-Zahrani, which destroyed a residential building.

Israeli fighter jets also carried airstrikes at dawn, destroying several homes and government buildings in the town of Bint Jbeil in Nabatieh.

An Israeli airstrike hit the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district, while drones struck the town of Qasiba in Nabatieh. No information was available about injuries.

A Lebanese soldier was seriously injured in a drone strike as he was traveling near Al-Najda Hospital on the Kfar Rumman-Nabatieh road, the army said in a statement.

Early Saturday, the Israeli army ordered the residents of 20 towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of airstrikes.

The forced displacement orders cover Deir al-Zahrani, al-Namirieh, al-Sharquieh, al-Dewayr, Harouf, Habboush, Kfarjoz, Zibdine, Nabatieh al-Tahta, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Rouman, Al-Mahmoudieh, Sajed, Reihan, Aaramta, Kfarchouba, Mlki, Al-Lawiza, Jarjouh, and Arab Salim.

In a post through X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered the residents of these areas to leave their homes “immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.”

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has killed over 3,700 people and wounded more than 11,480 others, in addition to displacing over 1 million people.

Despite a ceasefire on April 17, Tel Aviv has continued the offensive through daily shelling and the widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.