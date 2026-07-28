Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 28, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US-led Israel-Lebanon talks set for next week in Rome, US President Donald Trump saying there is ‘good chance’ of deal with Iran, Saudi Arabia calling on Iraq to prevent its territory from being used for attacks, and UN rights chief saying Israeli violations in Lebanon may amount to 'war crimes.'

TOP STORIES

US-led Israel-Lebanon talks set for next week in Rome

The next round of US-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome next week, with negotiators seeking to build on recent progress toward implementing a security framework agreement, US media reported Monday.

"We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in southern Lebanon and President Joseph Aoun's productive meeting with President Donald Trump last week," local media cited a US State Department official as saying.

According to the official, technical working groups meeting in Rome on Aug. 4-6 will focus on advancing full implementation of last month’s framework agreement.

The agenda will include expanding the pilot zone initiative, resolving outstanding border disputes, and working toward a comprehensive peace and security agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Trump says there is ‘good chance’ of deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that there is a good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran, but warned that Washington would resume military operations if negotiations fail.

“They want to meet, and we are meeting, there is a chance we can make a deal,” Trump told reporters.

“Without what we did, they wouldn’t even be talking to us,” he added. Trump said talks were progressing positively, and that “there is a good chance something can happen.”

“If it doesn't, then we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago,” he said, without elaborating.

Saudi Arabia calls on Iraq to prevent its territory from being used for attacks

Saudi Arabia on Monday called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent its territory from being used as a “launching point” for attacks against the kingdom.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” what it described as “reprehensible” drone attacks launched by Iran-backed militias from Iraqi territory.

The ministry affirmed the kingdom’s determination to protect its security and sovereignty, deter the attackers and exercise “its right to respond to the sources of the aggression.”

Earlier, Riyadh said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities in the kingdom.

Israeli violations in Lebanon may amount to 'war crimes': UN rights chief

The UN human rights chief said on Monday that his office has documented large-scale violations of international humanitarian law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.

“My office has recorded large-scale violations of international humanitarian law, some possibly amounting to war crimes, and under certain circumstances they may also constitute crimes under international law,” Volker Turk told a news conference in Beirut.

Since March 2, more than 4,300 people have been killed and 12,200 injured in Lebanon, according to figures from Lebanese authorities, Turk said.

He added that more than 135 health care workers, as well as many journalists and media workers, were among those killed.

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NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye.





Syria must receive massive support from UN agencies and the international community to assist internally displaced people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.





A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck China's western Qinghai province early Tuesday, according to Germany's GEOFON seismic monitoring network.





The US Senate on Monday advanced the nomination of Jay Clayton to serve as director of national intelligence, moving the confirmation process closer to a final vote.





Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.





Iran said on Monday that it summoned the French ambassador over “interference” by French diplomats in the country’s internal affairs.





Three women were injured in a knife attack in Paris on Monday, two critically wounded, according to Le Parisien.





Israeli forces raided the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Training Center in the Qalandia refuge camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, on Monday and detained staff inside the site, the Jerusalem Governorate said.





The Jordanian army intercepted and shot down two drones targeting the kingdom on Monday, the military said.





Hundreds of former Israeli security officials have urged President Donald Trump to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb "settler terror" in the occupied West Bank, warning that escalating violence by occupiers threatens both Israel's security and US interests in the region.





Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump.





Chad announced Monday that it plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to its "limited and inconsistent" track record and "undeniable selectivity" in targeting nations.





A US House Democrat said Monday that he has opened an investigation into FIFA, alleging potential corruption and a possible quid pro quo involving the organization and the Trump administration.





A US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assessment has found that the Trump administration’s months-long military campaign against alleged drug trafficking boats has failed to reduce the supply of cocaine entering the US, according to a report on Monday.





New British Premier Andy Burnham on Monday reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine, telling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "we've got your back."

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

China says US pledged to cap tariffs on Chinese goods at 20%

China said on Monday that the US had committed during bilateral trade talks to limit replacement tariffs imposed on Chinese goods to no more than 20%.

The Commerce Ministry said the current US replacement tariff on Chinese products stands at 12.5%, after Washington announced final measures under a Section 301 investigation concerning imports allegedly linked to forced labor.

Johnson & Johnson reaches proposed $5.5B settlement to resolve talc lawsuits tied to ovarian cancer claims

Johnson & Johnson said Monday that it has reached an agreement in principle to resolve its remaining US talc litigation, committing $5.5 billion under a proposed settlement that is contingent on at least 95% of remaining claimants agreeing to participate.

The company said the agreement with plaintiffs' lawyers leading the federal multidistrict litigation and related state court cases follows a recent court ruling that questioned plaintiffs' ability to prove its talc products caused individual cases of ovarian cancer.

