At least 25 injured as Ukraine, Russia exchange overnight strikes Russian officials claim 19 injured in Belgorod bus strike, Ukraine reports 6 wounded in Sumy

At least 25 people were injured as Ukraine and Russia exchanged overnight drone strikes Tuesday, according to officials on both sides.

Nineteen people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck a civilian bus in Russia's Belgorod region, regional Gov. Aleksandr Shuvaev claimed.

Shuvaev said on Telegram that the drone attack occurred in the town of Shebekino, damaging the bus and a truck, while shrapnel also hit a passenger car.

Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses intercepted more than 390 Ukrainian drones targeting the region overnight, including 81 on approach to the capital.

Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said a drone struck an apartment building in the city of Chekhov, while falling debris sparked fires at a tire storage site and a private home in the village of Vaulovo. Drone fragments also damaged a summer house in the village of Dubna.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed its forces intercepted and destroyed 356 Ukrainian drones across the country, annexed Crimea, and over the waters of Azov Sea.

It also said Russia continued to strike Ukrainian ports and naval vessels deployed in support of the Ukrainian troops and struck a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the northwestern Black Sea.

In Ukraine, six people were injured during overnight strikes on Sumy region, Gov. Oleg Hryhorov said on Telegram.

“The rescue operation continued into the night,” he said. “Miraculously, there were no fatalities.”

Ukraine's Air Force claimed it shot down 107 drones launched by Russia overnight across the country's northern, southern, central, and eastern regions.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.