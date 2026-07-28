Proposed legislation, expected to be announced for public consultation by Defense Ministry, outlines 5 basic principles for country's nuclear-powered submarine project

South Korea to enshrine nuclear non-proliferation pledge in law as it pursues nuclear-powered subs: Report Proposed legislation, expected to be announced for public consultation by Defense Ministry, outlines 5 basic principles for country's nuclear-powered submarine project

South Korea plans to introduce a special bill that would legally reaffirm its commitment not to develop or possess nuclear weapons while advancing its program to build nuclear-powered submarines, according to a Yonhap News Agency report on Tuesday citing government sources.

The proposed legislation, expected to be announced for public consultation by the Defense Ministry, outlines five basic principles for the country's nuclear-powered submarine project.

If passed, it would mark the first time South Korea's pledge not to develop or possess nuclear weapons is explicitly codified in domestic law.

Under the bill, the government would be prohibited from developing, manufacturing, possessing, or using nuclear weapons, as well as engaging in activities involving nuclear materials intended exclusively for nuclear weapons purposes or actions that could undermine the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The move is seen as an effort to address concerns, particularly in the United States, that Seoul's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines could eventually lead to a domestic nuclear weapons program.

According to the report, the bill also reaffirms South Korea's obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), mandates cooperation with international organizations during the submarine development process, and requires safeguards to protect the public and the environment from radioactive materials.

The legislation is also designed to accelerate the submarine project by exempting it from a preliminary feasibility study, among other measures.

South Korea's "Jang Bogo N" program aims to develop low-enriched uranium-fueled nuclear-powered attack submarines with US consent, following an agreement reached during a summit between the allies' leaders last October.

The government plans to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s, with operational deployment expected in the latter half of the decade.

Although technical specifications have not been officially disclosed, defense authorities are reportedly planning to build three submarines in the 8,000-ton class.

When unveiling the project's roadmap in May, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back stressed that Seoul remains committed to its international non-proliferation obligations and will work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency throughout the program.