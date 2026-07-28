Ukrainian president says he would meet with Trump, his team to discuss defense cooperation

Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet with Trump Ukrainian president says he would meet with Trump, his team to discuss defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Tuesday ahead of talks with President Donald Trump.

In a post on the US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Trump, his team and “those who can support our defense.”

“Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America,” he said. “Peace needs to be brought closer.”

Zelenskyy also said he would honor the memory of late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham during a ceremony in Washington.

“Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world,” he said.