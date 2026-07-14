US airstrikes kill 3, injure 4 in southern Iran Iranian officials say attacks hit locations in Khuzestan and Hormuzgan provinces, including environmental facility, animal-feed warehouse

US CENTCOM says latest strikes target military sites along Iran's southern coast



Three people were killed and four others injured in US airstrikes on Iran's southwestern Hormuzgan and Khuzestan provinces early Tuesday, according to Iranian officials and local media.

Fars News Agency reported that US airstrikes hit several areas across Hormuzgan province, including an environmental facility and a nearby animal-feed warehouse.

Masihi Taziani, director general of Hormuzgan's Department of Environment, said one of the agency's environmental activists, who was working outside his home, survived the attack.

His two sons and daughter-in-law were killed in the strike, Taziani said.

In Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor for security affairs, said parts of Omidiyeh came under attack at around 2.10 am local time (2240GMT Monday), according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

“According to initial reports and assessments, four people have been injured in this attack,” Hayati said.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran late Monday, targeting military sites along the country's southern coast in an effort “to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.”

The latest incident comes amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2026, including a Qatar- and Pakistan-brokered ceasefire as a step toward a final agreement to end the war. However, US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire "is over" following renewed hostilities.