Iran says attacks target US military facilities, claims strike on air defense systems in Bahrain

Jordan, Bahrain say they intercept Iranian missiles, aerial threats Iran says attacks target US military facilities, claims strike on air defense systems in Bahrain

Jordan and Bahrain said Tuesday they intercepted Iranian missiles and other aerial threats after Iran launched attacks targeting US military facilities, amid escalating regional tensions.

Jordan's Armed Forces said they intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran early Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Citing a military source, Petra reported that the interception was carried out "with high efficiency" as part of the military's operational procedures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and protect its citizens.

It added that the incident caused no casualties or property damage.

The source told Petra that any attempt to undermine Jordan's sovereignty or violate its airspace will be confronted with "utmost firmness."

“The armed forces will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the homeland and defend its security and stability,” the source added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later said it targeted a US air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

"This base was used to attack us, and the American criminals were held accountable for their actions," it said.

Separately, Bahrain's Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a number of "treacherous Iranian aerial attacks" early Tuesday.

The military did not immediately provide details about the number or type of aerial threats intercepted or whether the attacks caused any casualties or damage.

In three identical statements issued roughly two hours apart, the Interior Ministry said air raid warning sirens were activated, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe place and follow official updates.

The IRGC claimed it destroyed a Patriot radar, a US Navy Fifth Fleet air control radar and a C-RAM early warning radar system in Bahrain.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran late Monday, targeting military sites along the country's southern coastline in an effort "to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping."