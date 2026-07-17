Tanker sustained minor damage east of Khasab, with all crew members safe, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations

Unknown projectile hits tanker off Oman, says UK maritime agency Tanker sustained minor damage east of Khasab, with all crew members safe, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations

An unknown projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Oman, causing minor structural damage, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Friday.

UKMTO said it received a report of the incident 19 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman.

It said the projectile struck the port side of the vessel, causing minor damage.

All crew members were safe and accounted for, and the vessel was continuing to its next port of call, while authorities investigate the incident, UKMTO said.

Earlier Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy targeted radar sites in Oman, including a US air-control radar, according to the ISNA news agency.

ISNA, citing an IRGC statement, reported that a naval control radar on the Salameh Rocks and a US air-control radar in Oman's Ghanem region were targeted at dawn. The IRGC claimed both radar systems were destroyed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.