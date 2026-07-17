Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims it destroyed naval control radar on Salameh rocks, US air-control radar in Oman’s Ghanem region, ISNA news agency reports

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted radar sites in Oman Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims it destroyed naval control radar on Salameh rocks, US air-control radar in Oman’s Ghanem region, ISNA news agency reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday said that its navy targeted radar sites in Oman, including a US air-control radar, according to the ISNA news agency.

Citing an IRGC statement, the news agency reported that a naval control radar on the Salameh Rocks and a US air-control radar in Oman's Ghanem region were targeted at dawn.

The IRGC claimed both radar systems were destroyed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.