Colombia’s vice president-elect says country to study El Salvador’s security model Jose Manuel Restrepo announces business council with El Salvador as incoming government seeks closer security, AI cooperation

Colombia plans to study El Salvador’s approach to criminal justice and prisons as part of the government’s security strategy, Vice President-elect Jose Manuel Restrepo said Thursday.

“We learned firsthand about El Salvador's experience in dealing with extortion and the reforms to the criminal and penitentiary system they have promoted, a valuable lesson for strengthening our own citizen security strategy,” Restrepo wrote on US social media company X following talks with Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa in Cali.

The meeting took place one day before Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella is due to be sworn into office.

Restrepo said delegations exchanged views on artificial intelligence, with Colombia expressing interest in studying El Salvador's experience in the sector, including digital public service platforms.

The sides also agreed to establish a bilateral business council aimed at strengthening trade and investment, he added.

"Today we also took an important step on the commercial front. We agreed to create a Binational Business Council that will strengthen trade, investment and opportunities between our two countries," he said.

Security has been one of the central priorities of De la Espriella's incoming administration. He pledged to intensify the fight against organized crime, strengthen law enforcement institutions and restore public security in areas affected by criminal violence, during the presidential campaign.

The meeting with Ulloa reflects the incoming government's effort to strengthen ties with regional partners while examining security policies implemented elsewhere in Latin America.

El Salvador's anti-crime strategy under President Nayib Bukele has drawn international attention for its crackdown on criminal gangs, while also prompting debate among rights groups about its effect on civil liberties.

Restrepo said the cooperation agenda with El Salvador aims to strengthen ties and promote practical cooperation in security, trade and technology.