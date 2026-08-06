'On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period,' says lawmaker

US Sen. McConnell says he has been discharged from rehabilitation center 'On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period,' says lawmaker

US Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center and will continue his recovery at home while remaining engaged in Senate business.

"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said in a statement.

The 84-year-old Republican from the state of Kentucky has been absent from Senate votes since his hospitalization seven weeks ago.

He had been hospitalized and later transferred to a rehabilitation facility after a fall in June that briefly left him unconscious, while also receiving treatment for pneumonia.

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history, is set to retire when his term expires in January.