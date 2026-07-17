Peace ‘is within reach; we cannot afford to lose it now,’ says China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during meeting with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar

China, Pakistan urge US, Iran to cease hostilities, resume dialogue Peace ‘is within reach; we cannot afford to lose it now,’ says China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during meeting with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar

The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan have called on the US and Iran to “immediately cease hostilities” and resume dialogue, according to a statement from Beijing on Friday.

The comments came during a meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Shanghai on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Wang and Dar expressed “concern over the deterioration of the current situation and called on the parties involved to immediately cease hostilities, make efforts to overcome difficulties, eliminate interference, restart contacts, resume dialogue, and strive to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through negotiations,” the statement said.

They said the international community should also continue to provide assistance in this regard.

Lauding the role of Pakistani mediation, Wang emphasized that phase one of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran was “hard-won.”

“The core provisions of the memorandum not only conform to the fundamental and long-term interests of the parties involved but also meet the common expectations of the international community,” he said.

“Peace is within reach; we cannot afford to lose it now, let alone let it slip away,” Wang warned.

“All parties should fulfill their commitments and abide by the provisions” of the Islamabad MoU, he added.

“China will, as always, support Pakistan's mediation efforts and will continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation in its own way,” said Wang.

The statement came as the US and Iran continued to exchange retaliatory military strikes for six days amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.