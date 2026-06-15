4 armed men aboard small skiff fired on tanker with RPG southeast of Aden, agency says

UK maritime agency reports armed attack on tanker off Yemen 4 armed men aboard small skiff fired on tanker with RPG southeast of Aden, agency says

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported on Monday that a tanker came under attack by an armed skiff in waters southeast of Yemen.

In a warning notice, the agency said it received a report of an incident at 1335 GMT, approximately 111 nautical miles southeast of the port city of Aden.

According to the report, a small skiff carrying four people approached the tanker. “The crew of the skiff were armed and opened fire on the vessel with an RPG,” UKMTO said.

The agency said authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

No information was immediately available regarding casualties, damage to the vessel, or the identity of those involved in the attack.

The waters off Yemen are a key shipping route linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and have witnessed a series of maritime security incidents amid ongoing regional tensions.