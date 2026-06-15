Lebanese man also killed in Israeli strikes despite Iran saying Lebanon ceasefire part of US deal

Lebanese journalist wounded in 1st Israeli attack since Iran-US agreement Lebanese man also killed in Israeli strikes despite Iran saying Lebanon ceasefire part of US deal

A Lebanese journalist was wounded Monday by shrapnel from an Israeli shell in southern Lebanon, in the first reported casualty since Iran and the United States announced an agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said Israeli forces targeted journalist Hadi Abdel Moneim Hoteit in the town of Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh governorate by firing a shell near his location.

The agency said Hoteit was transferred to Al-Najda Al-Shaabia Hospital in Nabatieh, where he underwent surgery on his foot.

Later Monday, a Lebanese man was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, becoming the first reported fatality since the US and Iran announced their agreement.

The National News Agency said an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the Kfar Tebnit roundabout in southern Lebanon, killing its driver.

The agency also reported that the Israeli army detonated a remotely operated, booby-trapped M113 armored vehicle on the Haris-Tebnine road after it had advanced into the area earlier.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while the army carried out two demolitions in the southern town of Khiam.

The incident came despite repeated Iranian assertions that ending hostilities in Lebanon forms part of the understanding reached with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that “ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the agreement with the United States.”

On Sunday night, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an agreement between the US and Iran to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, which was confirmed by US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The deal, which also calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran, is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces continued shelling and demolition operations in several areas of southern Lebanon, while some displaced residents began returning to their villages. Local municipalities, however, urged caution and advised residents to delay their return.

Israel has been waging a large-scale military campaign in Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,783 people and injuring 11,699 others, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures. More than one million people have also been displaced.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During the current conflict, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) into Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.