Several security personnel wounded in attack on Interior Ministry-affiliated camp, authorities say

Suicide attack on security camp in Syria’s Raqqa kills 2 officers Several security personnel wounded in attack on Interior Ministry-affiliated camp, authorities say

Two security personnel were killed and several others wounded in a suicide attack targeting a camp affiliated with Syria’s Interior Ministry in the northern province of Raqqa, authorities said Monday.

Noureddine al-Baba, spokesperson for the Syrian Interior Ministry, told state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV that the attack targeted a camp linked to the ministry in Raqqa.

According to preliminary information, two security personnel were killed and several others were injured in the attack, he said.

An unnamed security source told Al-Ikhbariya that one of the attackers was neutralized by security forces before carrying out the assault.

The second attacker detonated an explosive device, the source added.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul