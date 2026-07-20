Suspension comes after consulate's X post highlighted systematic rights violations against Palestinians in Israeli detention centers, prisons

UK Jerusalem Consulate's X account suspended after sharing post on Palestinian detainees Suspension comes after consulate's X post highlighted systematic rights violations against Palestinians in Israeli detention centers, prisons

The official X account of the UK Consulate General in Jerusalem was suspended after it shared a statement criticizing human rights violations against Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

On Sunday, the consulate's official account, "UKinJerusalem," shared a joint statement issued by diplomatic missions from several European countries, including the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada.

Shortly after the post, which highlighted that Palestinians held in Israeli detention centers and prisons were subjected to systematic rights violations, the account appeared to have been suspended.

The statement drew attention to the treatment of more than 9,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, stating that many of them were being detained under "administrative detention" without formal charges or trial.

It said Palestinians in Israeli prisons and detention facilities faced serious and systematic violations, including inadequate food, denial of medical care, and restrictions on or the complete prevention of family visits.

The statement called for Palestinians to be provided with fair trial guarantees and access to legal representation.

It also urged that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) be allowed to resume prison visits.

No official statement has yet been issued by the UK government, Israel, or US social media company X regarding the suspension of the UK Consulate General in Jerusalem's account, where the statement was shared.

Israeli civil society organizations criticized Israeli prisons and military detention centers, alleging they have become sites where international legal standards and human rights conventions are being ignored, and describing reported abuses, including sexual violence, against Palestinian detainees as systematic and state-supported.