Israel carries out large-scale demolition in southern Lebanon as drones fly over Beirut Incidents come despite US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon, Israel

The Israeli army carried out a large-scale demolition operation in southern Lebanon on Monday as Israeli drones flew over Beirut and its suburbs, in a new violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said a powerful explosion was heard before noon and was later confirmed to have resulted from an Israeli demolition operation in the southern town of Kfartebnit. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over the area.

In the southern Marjayoun district, three consecutive explosions were heard in Qlayaa. The NNA said they were caused by controlled detonations carried out by the Lebanese army to dispose of unexploded ordnance, shells and rockets left behind by previous clashes.

The explosions were part of a program launched by the Lebanese army command to clear unexploded munitions from Qlayaa between July 15 and 20.

Separately, the NNA reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade over the town of Mansouri in Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Israeli drones also flew over Beirut and its suburbs, while Israeli warplanes carried out mock raids along Lebanon's northern border and over the mountainous areas of Akkar in the north and Hermel in the east, according to the agency.

The latest incidents come as Israeli forces continue military assaults in Lebanon despite the framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv under US mediation last month.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot implementation in two zones that have yet to be identified.

It does not include a timetable for the withdrawal, instead linking its completion to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,227 others since March 2.

​​​​​​​Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.