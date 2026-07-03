UAE thwarts 'sophisticated' cyberattacks targeting financial sector Cybersecurity Council says attacks included phishing campaigns, malware deployment attempts, exploitation of system vulnerabilities

The UAE Cybersecurity Council said Friday it thwarted “sophisticated” cyberattacks targeting the country's financial sector.

According to the state-run Emirates News Agency, authorities detected the attacks early and responded under national cybersecurity protocols.

They contained the attacks and ensured the continuity of financial services and the stability of the country's digital infrastructure.

Cyber monitoring and incident response teams operate around the clock under an integrated national cybersecurity framework, coordinating with relevant authorities, financial institutions and strategic partners to rapidly detect, analyze and respond to cyber threats.

he attacks included attempts to target digital systems and critical technology infrastructure, conduct advanced phishing campaigns, exploit security vulnerabilities and deploy malicious software, according to the council.

It said attackers also used artificial intelligence to develop more sophisticated attack techniques.

The national cybersecurity ecosystem continues to implement proactive measures, including continuous monitoring, cyber threat intelligence sharing, enhanced preparedness, and stronger early detection and rapid response capabilities to protect digital assets, critical systems and financial services.

The council urged organizations to comply with national cybersecurity regulations, strengthen preventive security measures, keep systems updated and immediately report suspicious cyber activity through official channels.

In February, the council announced it had foiled what it described as “terrorism-related” cyberattacks involving attempts to breach networks, deploy ransomware and conduct coordinated phishing campaigns targeting national digital platforms.

Those attacks also involved the use of artificial intelligence to develop sophisticated offensive cyber tools. The council reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country's digital domain.