Gulf states express solidarity with Syria after deadly Damascus cafe bombing Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait condemn bombing, reject violence after attack kills at least 6

Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait condemned the deadly bombing that targeted a cafe in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing at least six people.

In separate statements, the foreign ministries of the three Gulf countries condemned the attack, expressed solidarity with Syria, rejected all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of motive, and extended condolences to the victims' families.

Hamas also condemned the bombing, saying such attacks serve only projects of chaos and the destabilization of security and stability.

At least six people were killed and 22 others injured when an explosive device planted inside a cafe on Al-Nasr Street near the Justice Palace detonated earlier Thursday, according to Syria's Alikhbariah TV.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation.





