Suspect wanted for murder, drug trafficking dies after grenade explodes in his hand during attack on checkpoint

3 Syrian security personnel injured in grenade attack near Damascus, assailant killed Suspect wanted for murder, drug trafficking dies after grenade explodes in his hand during attack on checkpoint

Three members of Syria's Internal Security Forces were injured Friday in a grenade attack at a checkpoint near Damascus, the state news agency SANA reported.

The suspected assailant was killed after a grenade exploded in his hand during the incident at the entrance to the city of Jaramana.

Citing a security source, SANA said checkpoint personnel stopped two men riding a motorcycle during a routine identity check.



During the inspection, one of the suspects drew a pistol, fired several shots into the air and threw two hand grenades at security personnel, injuring three officers.

The suspect was killed while attempting to throw a third grenade when it exploded in his hand, the source said.

Authorities later identified the deceased as a suspect wanted on murder and drug trafficking charges.

The second man accompanying the attacker was arrested, and authorities have opened an investigation and initiated legal proceedings, SANA said.