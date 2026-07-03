3 Syrian security personnel injured in grenade attack near Damascus, assailant killed

Mohammad Sio
03 July 2026•Update: 03 July 2026
Three members of Syria's Internal Security Forces were injured Friday in a grenade attack at a checkpoint near Damascus, the state news agency SANA reported.
The suspected assailant was killed after a grenade exploded in his hand during the incident at the entrance to the city of Jaramana.
Citing a security source, SANA said checkpoint personnel stopped two men riding a motorcycle during a routine identity check.
During the inspection, one of the suspects drew a pistol, fired several shots into the air and threw two hand grenades at security personnel, injuring three officers.
The suspect was killed while attempting to throw a third grenade when it exploded in his hand, the source said.
Authorities later identified the deceased as a suspect wanted on murder and drug trafficking charges.
The second man accompanying the attacker was arrested, and authorities have opened an investigation and initiated legal proceedings, SANA said.