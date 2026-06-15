Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi thanks Türkiye for its contributions to negotiation process during phone call with Hakan Fidan

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss US-Iran agreement Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi thanks Türkiye for its contributions to negotiation process during phone call with Hakan Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during a phone call.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Araghchi thanked Türkiye for its contributions to the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.

Fidan expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the parties and voiced hope that the follow-up talks related to the process would also yield a positive outcome.

He stressed the need to remain vigilant against provocations aimed at undermining the agreement, adding that Türkiye would continue its efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and prosperity in the region with determination.

The phone call came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.