US president says vessels using southern route he describes as 'totally safe, secure, and pristine'

Trump says oil tankers resuming movement through Strait of Hormuz US president says vessels using southern route he describes as 'totally safe, secure, and pristine'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that ships carrying oil are beginning to move out of the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran declared that they have reached an agreement to end the war.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"There are other areas of travel, also!!!" he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.