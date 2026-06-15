‘We are not looking at the destruction right now. We are looking at the land we are returning to because we grew up on that land,’ Hasan Sayyid told Anadolu

Displaced Lebanese civilians cautiously return to south after US-Iran deal ‘We are not looking at the destruction right now. We are looking at the land we are returning to because we grew up on that land,’ Hasan Sayyid told Anadolu

Displaced Lebanese civilians began to cautiously return to their areas destroyed by months of Israeli strikes in the south on Monday following a framework agreement between the United States and Iran to end their military conflict.

A limited traffic increase was seen on roads to southern towns as families traveled to inspect their homes, farmland and neighborhoods, many of which had been left behind by Israeli attacks, according to an Anadolu reporter.



Despite hopes among displaced residents, many remain uncertain about whether the US-Iran agreement will hold and whether the security situation will allow a permanent return.



Hasan Sayyid, a resident of the southern town of Merouaniyeh, said he and his family were forced to leave their home because of the Israeli attacks.

For him, returning to his land carries a greater meaning than rebuilding destroyed property.-



"We are not looking at the destruction right now. We are looking at the land we are returning to because we grew up on that land," Sayyid told Anadolu.



"Now, we are returning to our roots; that is our foundation. All of Lebanon is our country, not just the south. Our homeland is all of Lebanon. We are not only people of the south."

Sayyid called on the Lebanese people to remain united “and stand as one in the face of anyone who attacks the country."



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Israel, meanwhile, said it would not withdraw from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon despite the agreement, raising concerns among civilians seeking to return to their areas.



The Israeli army has launched a deadly bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, killing nearly 3,800 people, injuring 11,700 and displacing more than 1.5 million, according to Lebanese officials.

Calls for caution



The Lebanese army and municipal authorities urged residents not to rush back to their villages until the security situation becomes clearer.



Despite the warnings, many families who had spent months away from their homes chose to return following the news of the US-Iran deal.



Hasan Naim, a resident of the town of Al-Qantara in the Marjayoun district, said he had spent recent weeks in Al-Ghaziyah near Sidon.



He said people were acting more cautiously this time because of previous ceasefire experiences with Israel.



Naim said he looked forward to seeing his family and village again.



"I hope Israel abides by it (the agreement). It has no choice but to do so. We are happy when we see our village. We all want the war to end," he said.



Ali, another resident who only gave his first name, from the town of Seddiqin near Tyre, was also happy about returning to his village.



"We are now returning to southern Lebanon. These lands belong to us. God willing, we have prevailed. May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives."

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others seized during the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During its current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) in their deepest incursion since Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.