Türkiye’s industrial output posts its strongest annual rise in 8 months in April Industrial production index climbs 6% year-on-year, led by 6.8% rise in manufacturing

Türkiye’s industrial production rose 6% year-on-year in April, marking the strongest annual increase in eight months, according to official data released on Monday.

The industrial production index, with a base year of 2021=100, was driven mainly by manufacturing activity, which rose 6.8% compared with the same month last year.

Among the main industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 2.8% annually, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 1.8% in April.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.7% in April from March.

Manufacturing output increased 4.4% month-on-month, while mining and quarrying rose 0.8%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, however, declined 2.8% over the same period.

Commenting on the data, Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek stated that despite increasing uncertainties in the global economy and challenging external conditions, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 6% year-on-year in April.

Simsek underlined on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that while capital goods production increased by 8.2% annually during this period, the increase in medium-high technology and high-technology production was 7.1% and 14.6%, respectively.

"With our policies that encourage high value-added investment and production, we continue our efforts to transform Türkiye into a global production center," he added.