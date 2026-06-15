Any conflict can end quickly if sufficient political will exists, Lavrov says of Ukraine and Middle East

Lavrov says Moscow hopes US-Iran pact will be formalized soon Any conflict can end quickly if sufficient political will exists, Lavrov says of Ukraine and Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed hope that a reported agreement between the United States and Iran would be formalized in the coming days while also commenting on prospects for ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Speaking at a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, Lavrov said Moscow hoped that understandings announced by Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad regarding the Iranian crisis would soon be translated into a signed agreement.

“We hope that everything announced today and confirmed literally an hour ago will be materialized. We hope that this agreement, as stated in Washington, Tehran and Islamabad, will be signed this week,” he said.

He also praised Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been acting as a mediator in the negotiations.

Asked whether he agreed with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine could be resolved this year, Lavrov said any conflict could end quickly if sufficient political will existed.

“Any conflict can be ended quickly,” he said, noting that President Donald Trump had repeatedly argued that political will was the key factor.

However, Lavrov cautioned that real-world circumstances were often more complex than forecasts.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Lavrov accused Western countries of failing to fulfill commitments and claimed that agreements reached in Anchorage, Alaska, between the Russian and US presidents had been undermined by the European Union and Britain.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made clear that, under current conditions, developments were being determined on the battlefield by Russian forces.

The minister also rejected suggestions that Belarus could become directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly claimed that Belarus could attack Ukraine, allegations Minsk has denied.

Lavrov reiterated Russia’s position that Belarus remains an ally but is not participating in the war.

“Belarus is our ally, but Belarus is not participating in the war. If someone tries to drag it into the conflict, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already responded — ‘It will not end well,’” he said.