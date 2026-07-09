Syrian soldier killed, 2 others injured during mine-clearing operation in Aleppo Incident takes place amid ongoing efforts to remove war remnants across Syria, state news agency SANA says

By Laith Al-Jnaidi and Lina Altawell

ISTANBUL (AA) — A Syrian soldier was killed and two others were injured Thursday during a mine-clearing operation near Tishrin Dam in Aleppo province, northern Syria.

The Defense Ministry’s media and communications department said that one soldier was killed and two others were injured while carrying out mine-removal work near Tishrin Dam in eastern Aleppo countryside, state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian authorities regularly report deaths and injuries caused by explosions from remnants of war left behind by the 14-year conflict waged by the regime of ousted President Bashar Assad against the Syrian people from 2011 to 2024.

The war killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people and caused massive destruction to infrastructure before opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, leading to the fall of the Assad regime.

Relevant authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, continue field operations in several parts of Syria to detect mines and unexploded ordnance left by the war.

According to Landmine Monitor data, unexploded ordnance in Syria has killed or injured more than 13,000 people since 2011.