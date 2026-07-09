Iraq to announce political cooperation, economic partnership with US: Prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi says Baghdad also seeks an economic partnership with nieghboring Saudi Arabia

Iraq’s prime minister said Thursday that Baghdad will announce political cooperation and an economic partnership with the US as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

“We will announce political cooperation and an economic partnership between Iraq and the United States,” Ali Falih al-Zaidi said in remarks published by his media office from an interview with Saudi-based Al Arabiya television, without providing further details.

Al-Zaidi also said Iraq seeks an economic partnership with its neighbor Saudi Arabia, saying that the two countries play the role of strategic depth for each other.

He reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), saying the country will not leave the group but will continue seeking “a fair production quota.”

The Iraqi premier also said the government had entered into dialogue with armed factions and that their activities would eventually shift to political and social spheres.

“After the deadline expires, weapons will be exclusively in the hands of official state institutions and the competent armed and security forces,” he said.

On corruption, al-Zaidi said the government had not been selective in pursuing cases, describing corruption as a criminal issue unrelated to sectarian or ethnic affiliation.

“There are no red lines in our efforts to protect public funds, and there are no exceptions for those involved in corruption,” he said, adding that those implicated have no choice but to return stolen public money.