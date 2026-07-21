Bill allowing exceptional use of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone under certain conditions awaits final Senate vote later Tuesday

French lawmakers approve emergency farm bill allowing restricted pesticide use Bill allowing exceptional use of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone under certain conditions awaits final Senate vote later Tuesday

France’s National Assembly approved an emergency agricultural bill early Tuesday that could allow the exceptional use of two pesticides currently banned in the country.

The legislation was adopted by 296 votes to 224 following a tense overnight debate, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The bill would authorize France’s food and environmental safety agency, ANSES, to permit the use of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone under certain conditions in a limited number of agricultural sectors facing serious difficulties.

Both pesticides are banned in France but remain authorized under European Union rules.

The legislation must now clear a final Senate vote later Tuesday before being definitively adopted by parliament.

However, the government blocked amendments submitted by lawmakers from the centrist Renaissance, MoDem, and LIOT groups seeking to remove the provision on acetamiprid.

Richard Ramos, a MoDem lawmaker, described the government’s handling of the amendments as “arbitrary and contrary to the democratic spirit.”

Renaissance leader Gabriel Attal also criticized the process, saying the parliamentary session had been “ruined by a form of misunderstanding.”

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard urged lawmakers not to reject legislation that “provides concrete and expected answers to our farmers” over a single provision concerning pesticides.

Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut, however, reportedly opposes the possible reintroduction of acetamiprid. Her resignation could be considered if the bill enters into force with the pesticide exemptions intact, according to her entourage.

Most left-wing lawmakers voted against the legislation. Socialist and Green parties said they would refer the bill to the Constitutional Council if it receives final approval.

Environmental group Generations Futures condemned what it called “the Senate’s deadly shift,” while France’s largest farmers’ union, FNSEA, welcomed the vote as “a major turning point” and recognition of the critical situation facing French agriculture.